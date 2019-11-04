$15.60 Million in Sales Expected for Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) to announce sales of $15.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.30 million to $21.90 million. Agenus reported sales of $12.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year sales of $123.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.30 million to $132.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $40.41 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $64.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 million.

AGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72. Agenus has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $355.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 443.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

