$141.61 Million in Sales Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will announce sales of $141.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $136.83 million and the highest is $148.97 million. Brandywine Realty Trust posted sales of $132.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year sales of $561.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $551.94 million to $582.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $572.78 million, with estimates ranging from $555.42 million to $597.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $145.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDN shares. Argus upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

In related news, CAO Daniel A. Palazzo sold 14,762 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $219,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,295.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony A. Sr Nichols, Sr. sold 6,800 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,769.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,842,000 after buying an additional 1,684,838 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,434,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,368,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,563,000 after buying an additional 1,415,051 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,782,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,170,000 after buying an additional 926,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,469,000 after buying an additional 764,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $15.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.91. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.