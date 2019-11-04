13,781 Shares in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Palmer Knight Co

Palmer Knight Co acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,781 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,000. Adobe accounts for about 3.2% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,899 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 43.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 17.2% in the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 32.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,848 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,174,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $278.05. The company had a trading volume of 62,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $204.95 and a 1 year high of $313.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.40 and a 200-day moving average of $283.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens set a $327.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $325.00 price target on Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.83.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.34, for a total transaction of $823,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,374,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,110 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.