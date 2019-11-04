1,120 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 74.1% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 136.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 59 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 150.0% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $10.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $724.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.39. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $500.74 and a 1 year high of $873.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $693.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $735.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.07. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The company had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MTD. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $830.00 to $720.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $720.00 to $680.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $712.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

