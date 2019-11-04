102 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Acquired by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 32,192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,467 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30,736.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 785,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after purchasing an additional 782,858 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 93.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,222,000 after purchasing an additional 508,554 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,444,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $466,615,000 after purchasing an additional 339,169 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,898,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $8.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $343.32. 91,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,964. The firm has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $362.96 and a 200 day moving average of $334.96. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $223.63 and a 12 month high of $383.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $418.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.08.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

