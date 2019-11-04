-$1.13 EPS Expected for Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) to report ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Basic Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.24). Basic Energy Services posted earnings of ($0.97) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Basic Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($4.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($4.06). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($3.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Basic Energy Services.

Get Basic Energy Services alerts:

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). Basic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 63.44% and a negative net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $178.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.70 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research note on Saturday. Baader Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of Basic Energy Services stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. Basic Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84.

In other Basic Energy Services news, Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 53,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $70,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,183,164 shares of company stock worth $1,013,627 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 216.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Basic Energy Services by 73.1% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Basic Energy Services by 10,697.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 35,516 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Basic Energy Services in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Basic Energy Services by 284.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 42,285 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Basic Energy Services (BAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Basic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.