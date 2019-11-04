$0.97 EPS Expected for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) will announce earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.96. Bank of New York Mellon posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bank of New York Mellon.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $2,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.2% in the second quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 44,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 103,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 410,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,137,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BK traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,548,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,657. The company has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $54.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.