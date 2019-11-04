$0.61 EPS Expected for NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) to announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NMI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.63. NMI reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NMI will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NMI.

NMIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $36.00 price objective on NMI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NMI in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. B. Riley upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other NMI news, insider Bradley M. Shuster sold 38,125 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,067,881.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,929,804.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James Ozanne sold 10,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $278,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,443 shares of company stock worth $4,180,041. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in NMI by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in NMI by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 644,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,057,000 after purchasing an additional 200,400 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NMI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NMI by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in NMI by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 46,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,202. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.25. NMI has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

