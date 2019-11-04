-$0.53 EPS Expected for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.52). Aldeyra Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($2.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALDX. ValuEngine raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.19.

In related news, CEO Todd C. Brady purchased 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $84,442.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 614,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,633,621.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Douglas purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 83,907 shares of company stock worth $456,912 in the last three months. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 989.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 28.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 40,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.94. 6,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,332. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.