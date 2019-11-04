$0.37 EPS Expected for Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.39. Umpqua reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.20 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 24.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Stephens set a $16.00 target price on Umpqua and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Umpqua has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

In other news, EVP Torran B. Nixon sold 5,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $81,188.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,008,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,495,000 after acquiring an additional 89,881 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Umpqua during the third quarter worth about $4,187,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 535.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,520,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,231,000 after buying an additional 1,281,553 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 3,046.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua during the second quarter worth about $7,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.53%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

