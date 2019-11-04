$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for THL Credit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.24. THL Credit reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that THL Credit will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for THL Credit.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 45.45%. The business had revenue of $15.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut THL Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRD. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in THL Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,890,000. Stilwell Value LLC grew its holdings in THL Credit by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 486,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 155,793 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in THL Credit by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 39,914 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G grew its holdings in THL Credit by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 2,814,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,686,000 after buying an additional 30,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in THL Credit by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. 48.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCRD opened at $6.98 on Friday. THL Credit has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $215.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.03.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

