-$0.18 EPS Expected for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Smartsheet posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $64.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on SMAR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.62.

In other news, insider Paul Porrini sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $830,600.00. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 200,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $7,668,000.00. Insiders sold 829,872 shares of company stock worth $34,532,955 over the last quarter. 24.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 220.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,756,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,002,000 after buying an additional 4,644,716 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 87.3% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,030,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 285.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,344 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $108,740,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $99,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.60. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $55.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.31 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

