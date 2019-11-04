-$0.18 EPS Expected for Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Dare Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Dare Bioscience reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Dare Bioscience will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dare Bioscience.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09).

Several brokerages recently commented on DARE. Maxim Group began coverage on Dare Bioscience in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Aegis began coverage on Dare Bioscience in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

DARE stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,409. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. Dare Bioscience has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dare Bioscience stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) by 293.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.26% of Dare Bioscience worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Dare Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

