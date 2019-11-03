Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZNGA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zynga in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price objective on Zynga and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $6.00 target price on Zynga and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Shares of ZNGA stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,308,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,533,096. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.31. Zynga has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $6.65.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $345.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.56 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zynga news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 54,678 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $339,550.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 782,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,802.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $235,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 631,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,681.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,890 shares of company stock worth $2,028,282 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 1.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 15.4% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 0.9% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 297,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 0.3% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,096,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 26.8% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

