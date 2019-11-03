Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $36,000 in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 332 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Chase by 16.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of Chase by 0.3% in the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 52,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Chase by 3.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Chase by 81.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Chase by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Chase stock traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,422. Chase Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.51 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71.

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.

