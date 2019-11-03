Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 94.4% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRNA traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.24. 1,038,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,011. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 2.29. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $18.39.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.30% and a negative net margin of 737.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $22.00 price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at $534,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James B. Weissman sold 14,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $191,867.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,180 shares of company stock valued at $686,868. 21.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

