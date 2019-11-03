Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $54,000 Stock Position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 52.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 2,049.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CORR traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $49.57. 94,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,062. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $617.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.59. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $32.52 and a 52-week high of $49.75.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $21.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.16 million. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 4.30%. Analysts forecast that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

