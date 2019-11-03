Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 553 Shares of AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 42.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000.

Shares of ANAB stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.66. 226,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,748. AnaptysBio Inc has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $87.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.75.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio Inc will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANAB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $140.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

