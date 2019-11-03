Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 669 Shares of Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Equity BancShares were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 68,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 38,018 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 292,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 608.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EQBK traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.23. 35,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,282. The stock has a market cap of $432.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average of $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Equity BancShares Inc has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $38.40.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter. Equity BancShares had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity BancShares Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity BancShares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

