Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zogenix is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with rare central nervous system conditions that have limited or no treatment options. The company is currently pursuing two therapies targeting the Dravet Syndrome and the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZGNX. BidaskClub upgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho set a $65.00 target price on Zogenix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Northland Securities set a $60.00 target price on Zogenix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $64.00 target price on Zogenix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

NASDAQ:ZGNX traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.18. 604,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,922. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Zogenix has a twelve month low of $33.43 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gail M. Farfel sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $179,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark C. Wiggins sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,692. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,498,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,134,000 after buying an additional 160,698 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Zogenix by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,285,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zogenix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,065,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,492,000 after purchasing an additional 102,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Zogenix by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 598,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,579,000 after purchasing an additional 186,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Zogenix by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

