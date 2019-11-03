ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZIXI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZIX from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ZIX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ZIX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.69.

Shares of ZIXI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.70. 987,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,722. ZIX has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. ZIX had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 39.42%. The business had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIXI. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in ZIX in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ZIX in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in ZIX in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ZIX in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in ZIX in the second quarter valued at $93,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

