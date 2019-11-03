Zipper Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Zipper has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Zipper has a total market cap of $3.93 million and $3.77 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zipper token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, OKEx, IDCM and DigiFinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00035614 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000860 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001757 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

About Zipper

ZIP is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo . Zipper’s official website is zipper.io

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, DigiFinex, IDCM and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

