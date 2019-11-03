Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Olga Hoff Sells 2,042 Shares

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Olga Hoff sold 2,042 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $100,772.70.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.67.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 29,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 43.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 9.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

