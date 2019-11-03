Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZEN. UBS Group set a $98.00 price target on shares of Zendesk and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zendesk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.39.

ZEN stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.23. 2,050,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,003,044. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $94.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.88.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $210.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.40 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 100,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $7,704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,228,532 shares in the company, valued at $94,646,105.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Norman Gennaro sold 753 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $58,372.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,648 shares of company stock worth $19,689,694 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 400.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 50.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

