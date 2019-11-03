Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZBRA. Wellington Shields lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a gradually accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $235.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Imperial Capital restated an outperform rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.50.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $238.00 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $140.95 and a 12 month high of $241.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 42.17%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bill Burns sold 7,228 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,720,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,549 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $303,604.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,405 shares of company stock valued at $6,585,747 in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 479.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 451.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 284.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

