Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) SVP Bill Burns Sells 7,228 Shares

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) SVP Bill Burns sold 7,228 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,720,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ZBRA opened at $238.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $140.95 and a 1-year high of $241.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Wellington Shields lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $89,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.7% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.5% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

