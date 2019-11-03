Zealium (NZL) Trading 24.7% Higher Over Last Week

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $14,868.00 and $2.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00014102 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000091 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 11,756,328 coins and its circulating supply is 10,756,328 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zealium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

