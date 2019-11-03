Zalando’s (ZLDSF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of Zalando stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. Zalando has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.23.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

