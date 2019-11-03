Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €21.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €21.00 ($24.42) price target from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 46.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZAL. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €41.06 ($47.74).

FRA ZAL opened at €39.35 ($45.76) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €41.54 and its 200-day moving average price is €40.78. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

