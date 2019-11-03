Zacks: MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $12.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MVC Capital an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MVC shares. Maxim Group set a $13.00 price objective on MVC Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. TheStreet cut MVC Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MVC Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Mvc Capital, Inc. sold 608,310 shares of MVC Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $985,462.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,228,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,398.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,730. 8.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC raised its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 357,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 22,461 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MVC Capital stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.88. 8,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,314. The company has a quick ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 13.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MVC Capital has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 0.71.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. MVC Capital had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 38.77%. The business had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MVC Capital will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. This is a boost from MVC Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. MVC Capital’s payout ratio is 340.00%.

About MVC Capital

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

