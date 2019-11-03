Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) to Hold

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

WMC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSE WMC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. 432,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,480. The company has a quick ratio of 943.01, a current ratio of 943.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $534.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 39.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,205,000. Institutional investors own 46.46% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.