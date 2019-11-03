Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Instructure (NYSE:INST) to “Buy”

Instructure (NYSE:INST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based online education technology. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market and Bridge, for the corporate market, to enable its customers to develop, deliver and manage face-to-face and online learning experiences. The company’s platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and increase the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Get Instructure alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on INST. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Instructure in a research report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC raised Instructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised Instructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Instructure in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Instructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.97.

Shares of Instructure stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.78. Instructure has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $50.19.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.08 million. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. Instructure’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Instructure will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Instructure news, insider Matthew Kaminer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,896.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 38,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $1,758,221.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,631,636 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Instructure in the second quarter worth $27,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Instructure in the second quarter worth $58,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Instructure in the second quarter worth $63,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Instructure in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Instructure by 100.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Instructure (INST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Instructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.