Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) to “Buy”

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is a waste management company. It offers waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services for residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company serves primarily in United States. Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is based in Ponte Vedra, FL. “

ADSW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Advanced Disposal Services stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.81. The stock had a trading volume of 936,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,114. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.65. Advanced Disposal Services has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.81 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Disposal Services will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,638,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,837,000 after acquiring an additional 200,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the 2nd quarter worth $119,464,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the 2nd quarter worth $79,546,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the 2nd quarter worth $79,316,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

