Zacks Investment Research Lowers Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BTU. B. Riley lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Peabody Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Peabody Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:BTU traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.22. 3,220,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.24. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $37.37.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

In related news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott purchased 15,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.41 per share, with a total value of $264,614.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 709,698 shares of company stock worth $12,952,796 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,293,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,485,145 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $59,892,000 after purchasing an additional 411,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 1,312.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,971 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 345,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 1,037.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,574 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 189,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $3,987,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peabody Energy (BTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.