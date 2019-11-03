Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price target on Mitek Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut Mitek Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mitek Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mitek Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.75.

MITK opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $387.31 million, a P/E ratio of 73.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of -0.20.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Stephen Ritter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $148,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 8,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $86,129.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 20.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 89,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 24.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

