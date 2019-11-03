Zacks Investment Research Lowers Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) to Hold

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is a waste management company. It offers waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services for residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company serves primarily in United States. Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is based in Ponte Vedra, FL. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on ADSW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:ADSW traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.81. The stock had a trading volume of 936,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,114. Advanced Disposal Services has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.37.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Disposal Services will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSW. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Advanced Disposal Services during the second quarter worth $119,464,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Disposal Services during the second quarter worth $79,546,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Advanced Disposal Services during the second quarter worth $79,316,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Disposal Services during the second quarter worth $60,737,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Advanced Disposal Services during the second quarter worth $50,525,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

