Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) to Hold

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company whose sole activity is the ownership of all of the issued and outstanding common stock of Northwest Savings Bank and the majority ownership of Jamestown Savings Bank. Northwest Savings Bank is a stock savings bank. The bank is a community-oriented institution offering traditional deposit and loan products, and through its subsidiaries, consumer finance services. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NWBI. ValuEngine lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

NWBI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.91. 556,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,375. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $18.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $117.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $123,235.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,686 shares in the company, valued at $835,935.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $60,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 150.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,970 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6,628.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

