Zacks Investment Research Downgrades II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of II-VI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Craig Hallum set a $53.00 target price on shares of II-VI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.91.

IIVI stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.21. 1,155,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,358. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.02. II-VI has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $47.53.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.29. II-VI had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that II-VI will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other II-VI news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 16,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,759.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Y. E. Pelaez sold 1,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $687,300. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 27.5% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 9,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in II-VI by 65.9% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 262,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after buying an additional 104,466 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in II-VI by 16.5% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in II-VI by 378.6% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI in the second quarter worth about $2,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

