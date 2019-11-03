Zacks: Brokerages Expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.03). Westport Fuel Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.62%. The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WPRT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $4.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

WPRT opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $362.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.41. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

