Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Clean Energy Fuels’ earnings. Clean Energy Fuels reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clean Energy Fuels.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLNE. BidaskClub raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ CLNE traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 578,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 1.97. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $3.47.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 655.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 23,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 28,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

