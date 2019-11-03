Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.12). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.81 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Robert Lawrence Lane purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $213,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth about $1,753,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,077,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVA opened at $11.06 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $12.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

