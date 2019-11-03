Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to Announce -$0.29 EPS

Brokerages expect Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Brookdale Senior Living reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($1.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.74). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of BKD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,396. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 58.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 126,475 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 24,419 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 8.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 421,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 31,444 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

