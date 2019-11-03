Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BP plc (NYSE:BP) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BP plc (NYSE:BP) to announce earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.49. BP reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BP will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BP.

BP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 28th. Argus lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.30 to $48.60 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.59.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP by 39.5% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BP by 3.5% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in BP by 0.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its position in BP by 3.2% during the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in BP by 7.1% during the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

BP stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,889,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,386,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.75. BP has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

