Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) will report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.98. Bancolombia reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bancolombia.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Bancolombia had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Santander raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bancolombia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:CIB traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,141. Bancolombia has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.01.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3248 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Bancolombia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Bancolombia by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bancolombia by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Bancolombia by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

