Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) to Announce $2.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) will post $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Macro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30. Banco Macro posted earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Macro will report full-year earnings of $8.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $8.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $11.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Banco Macro.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The bank reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $465.92 million during the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 35.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMA. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Banco Macro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Macro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMA. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 10,250.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Banco Macro by 641.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.66. 457,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,966. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Banco Macro has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $77.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $45.86.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

