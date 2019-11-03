Zacks: Analysts Set $6.00 Target Price for LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $6.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given LSI Industries an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LYTS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,174,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 434,017 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 933,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 70,891 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 20,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

LYTS stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $136.07 million, a P/E ratio of 130.25, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

