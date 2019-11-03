Zacks: Analysts Set $6.00 Target Price for LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $6.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given LSI Industries an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LYTS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.
LYTS stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $136.07 million, a P/E ratio of 130.25, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $5.50.
About LSI Industries
LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.
