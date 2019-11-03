Zacks: Analysts Expect Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) to Post $0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) to post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.16. Primo Water posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Primo Water.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.01 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $17.00 price target on Primo Water and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

NASDAQ PRMW opened at $12.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.85. Primo Water has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $17.84.

In other news, Director Susan E. Cates bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $61,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,278.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,459 shares of company stock valued at $77,820. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Primo Water by 26,645.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

