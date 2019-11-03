Zacks: Analysts Expect Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) to report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dmc Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Dmc Global reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Dmc Global will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dmc Global.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Dmc Global had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $100.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BOOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dmc Global in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dmc Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Sidoti set a $79.00 target price on Dmc Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dmc Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dmc Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Dmc Global in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dmc Global in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dmc Global by 45.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Dmc Global in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

BOOM stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. Dmc Global has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $639.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Dmc Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

