Zacks: Analysts Expect American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. American River Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American River Bankshares.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $6.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 million.

AMRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRB. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in American River Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in American River Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in American River Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in American River Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its position in American River Bankshares by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. 49.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRB opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American River Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

