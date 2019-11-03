Zacks: Analysts Expect Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) to Post $0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Abraxas Petroleum’s earnings. Abraxas Petroleum reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Abraxas Petroleum.

Get Abraxas Petroleum alerts:

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 29.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXAS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AXAS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,095,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,117. Abraxas Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 44.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 160,331 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 49,218 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 190,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 9.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 723,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 13.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 703,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 84,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 47.8% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 3,555,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.32% of the company’s stock.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.